Asian Games: Indian women's team topple Pakistan 3-0; men's team beat Singapore 3-0

Hangzhou [China], September 26 : The Indian squash contingent started its 19th Asian Games campaign with commanding triumphs over Singapore and Pakistan, respectively, in the men's and women's team event on Tuesday.

First up in the tie, the Indian women's squash team overwhelmed Pakistan 3-0 in their opening Pool B match at the Asian Games 2023.

The Indian team featuring 15-year-old Anahat Singh, veteran Joshana Chinappa and Tanvi Khanna won consecutive games in their respective matches.

The first singles match saw Anahat, who was making her Asian Games debut getting past Sadia Gul 11-6, 11-6, 11-3 in a match that lasted for 16 minutes. It just took 13 minutes for veteran Joshna to beat Noor Ul Huda Sadiq 11-2, 11-5, 11-7.

India stamped their dominance over Pakistan when Tanvi battered Noor Ul Ain Ijaz 11-3, 11-6, 11-2.

India will go up against Nepal and Macao China tomorrow in the next two group matches.

On the other hand, the Indian men's team headlined by seven-time Asian Games medallist Saurav Ghosal outplayed Singapore 3-0 in their opening group match at Hangzhou 2023.

Harinder Pal Sandhu fought hard for an 11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 7-11 victory over Jerome Clement in the opening singles.

India's highest-ranked player Ghosal was tested by Samuel Kang in the first game before conquering 11-9, 11-1, 11-4 in a match that lasted for 37 minutes.

Marcus Phua was easily defeated by Abhay Singh in three games, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7, giving India an easy victory.

They will go up against Qatar later in the day in their second Pool A match at the Asian Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor