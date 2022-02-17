Asian Games: IOA, ESFI discuss preparation roadmap for Esports

New Delhi, Feb 17 The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has started a dialog with non-Olympic sports federations to take stalk of the preparations and planning for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

As part of this dialog, IOA President, Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra recently met officials from nine sports federations, including the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Monday to discuss their preparations.

During the meeting, IOA stressed the need for a fair and transparent selection process of players and athletes. The last date for the submission of the Indian Team entries by name is April 15, 2022.

Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) is recognized by the Olympic Council of Asia as the sole governing body for Esports in the Asian continent. It is also in charge of technical conduct for Esports at the 2022 Asian Games.

ESFI, which is a recognized member of the Asian body in India and has been sending esports teams since 2007 to Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and in the last Asian Games 2018 as well where India got a bronze medal in the esports title HearthStone as Esports was a demonstration event.

Esports is set to make its debut as a medal event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China to be held from September 10 to 25.

"We are very thankful to the President of IOA Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra for appraising ESFI & other non-Olympic sports federations on the various organising aspects of the Asian Games, to be staged later this year," said Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) after the meeting.

"We also discussed & apprised Batra ji on the preparations, requirements and future planning for the country's Esports contingent and 'AESF's Road to Asian Games' program which will be launched soon to select the national esports contingent of our country," he said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chef de Mission, Mr. Bhupender Singh Bajwa and detailed discussions were held regarding training camps and various expenditures that are required.

Besides ESFI, other national sports federations for bridge, chess, Ju-Jitshu, kurash, Sepak takraw, sports climbing, soft tennis and softball attended the meeting.

