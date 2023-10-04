Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain settles for silver in 75 kg category final

Hangzhou [China], October 4 : Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain settled for a silver medal after losing the women's 75 kg category final bout against Chinese boxer Li Qian at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Lovlina and Li Qian were having a close fight in the first round but the decision went in the favour of Li by 3-2.

In the second round, Li overpowered Lovlina as she collected a couple of points hitting on the jaw of the Indian boxer. Lovlina lost 0-5.

With the verdict going towards Li in the third round, Lovlina settled for silver.

Li Qian is a two time Olympic medal winner, she won the bronze in the women's middleweight class at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and a silver medal in the same event at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In Tokyo Lovlina had finished with bronze in the welterweight class.

"SHINING SILVER FOR LOVLINA 's Boxer and #TOPSchemeAthlete@LovlinaBorgohai wins the SILVER medal in the Women's 75 kg category Her incredible prowess in the ring shines brighter than ever. Let's give her a thunderous round of applause! Congratulations, champ," Sports Authority of India (SAI) media's X (formerly Twitter) handle wrote.

Earlier, Lovlina marched into the final of the 75kg category by beating Thailand's Baison Maneekon 5-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Borgohain outplayed her opponent Baison as she looked focused and determined in the game. She had a great defence which failed Baison's aggressive play.

Lovlina has already booked the Olympic quota for the Paris Olympics after Nikhat Zareen, Preeti and Parveen Hooda.

