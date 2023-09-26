Asian Games: Mixed bag round seven for India in men's, women's chess

Hangzhou [China], September 26 : Indian men’s chess player Vidit Gujarathi lost while Arjun Kumar got a win in seventh round of men's Individual chess competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

In round seven, Vidit lost 0-1 to China's Yi Wei while Arjun got a 1-0 over Indonesian grandmaster Novendra Priasmoro.

In the same round for women's, both Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli played 0.5-0.5 ties against Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Abdumalik and Mongolia's Munkhzul Turmunh respectively.

Vidit Santosh won while Arjun Kumar failed to clinch a win in round six while Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika played a tie in the sixth round of the women’s individual competition at competition.

In the men’s round, both Vidit and Arjun failed to clinch a win and lost their respective matches by 1-0. Meanwhile, Humpy and Harika played out a tie in the round 6 game.

In the first round of Men's individual chess, Vidit and Arjun clinched a win. Whereas in women’s individual chess, both Humpy and Harika have successfully secured a win.

Both the men failed to seal a win in the second round as Vidit lost to Kazakhstan’s Kazybelk Nogerbek, and Arjun played a tie with Vietnam Tuan Minh Le.

However, both Harika and Humpy have managed to win in the second round of the women's individual chess.

In the third round of the women's event, Harika lost to China’s Hou Yifan. Meanwhile, Humpy played a tie with China’s Zhu Jiner.

On the other hand, both Arjun and Vidit managed to seal a victory in the third round of the men's event.

In the round four, in men's competition, Arjun played out a tie while Vidit secured a 1-0 win. In the same round for women's, Humpy lost while Harika played a tie.

In the fifth round, Humpy and Harika won in their women’s individual match. While, in the men’s round, Vidit sealed a win, and Arjun played a tie.

Asian Games 2023 Chess: India squad

Men: D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa.

Women: Koneru Humpy, D. Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal and Savitha Shri.

On Tuesday, India won one gold medal and stands in sixth place with a total of 13 medals, which includes three golds, four silvers, and six bronze medals.

