Asian Games: "My daughter has made India proud," says gold medallist Parul Chaudhary's mother

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 : Asian Games gold medallist Parul Chaudhary's mother said on Wednesday that her daughter made the country proud and now she will chase her dream of the Olympics.

Indian runner Parul on Tuesday etched her name in the history book by winning a gold medal in the Women's 5000m at the Asian Games.

"There is an atmosphere of great happiness... Along with me, the entire village is very happy. My daughter has made India proud. Now I and my daughter have a dream for the Olympics," Parul's mother said in Meerut.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Parul on her superlative effort to bag the gold in the 5000 m after a silver in the steeplechase.

"Proud of Parul Chaudhary for winning the Gold Medal in Women's 5000m event. Hers was a performance that was truly awe inspiring. May she keep soaring high and sprinting towards success" said the Prime Minister in a post on X.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also praised the distance runner saying this was a moment to cherish for her.

"MAGICAL RUN BY PARUL TO CLINCH What an extraordinary race, utterly unbelievable and surreal from Parul!! Hats off to Parul Chaudhary on creating history to become the 1st Indian to win a gold medal in the Women's 5000m at the #AsianGames!! This remarkable feat came barely 24 hours after winning her 1st medal in yet another grueling race in athletics. Taking 3rd, then 2nd position, and ultimately propelling herself to glory in the last few meters. She is a true powerhouse - displaying indomitable spirit, stamina, and unwavering determination. Take a bow for our champion! This is a moment that will be cherished and remembered forever" the minister posted on X.

Returning to the field after bagging a silver medal in the women's 3000-metre steeplechase on Monday, Parul finished with a timing of 15:14.75 for the gold medal. She became the first Indian to win gold in the women's 5000m event at the Asian Games.

Parul displayed dedication and determination to emerge victorious. She was placed second with around 20m to go and gave it all to go past Japan's Ririka Hironaka.

Another India athlete Ankita, who was in the top four initially, ran out of steam and did not finish among the top few athletes.

