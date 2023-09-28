Asian Games: Narwal Brothers bring laurels to India in shooting events

New Delhi [India], September 28 : The Narwal brothers Manish and Shiva have carved their names in gold in India's sports history with their remarkable display of skill and determination in shooting.

Manish Narwal who had secured the gold medal in the Air 10m Pistol SH1 event at the Para Shooting World Championships 2022, encouraged his brother Shiva Narwal to follow in his footsteps. Shiva did the same by winning the gold for India in the 10m Air Pistol men’s team event in the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday.

Manish with his exceptional performance in the Para Shooting World Championships secured a quota for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Extending the excellence of the Narwal family, Shiva Narwal displayed his shooting prowess by clinching the gold medal in the prestigious Asian Games 2023. With nerves of steel and precision in every shot, Shiva's victory in the individual 10m air Pistol team event was nothing short of spectacular.

With Shiva, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema bagged gold for India in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Indian team finished one point ahead of silver medal holders China. This is the fourth gold medal in shooting and overall sixth in the ongoing Asian Games.

Shiva won Gold in the 2020 edition of the Khelo India Youth Games and then again in the 2021 edition of the Games. The 17-year-old, also made his senior debut at the Egypt World Championships last year and had even come close to winning the Paris Olympic Quota when he reached the Finals of the 10m Air Pistol event and finished 8th.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor