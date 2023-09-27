Asian Games: Nikhat Zareen wins after Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet bow out

Hangzhou, Sep 27 Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen came up with a dominant performance to register a 5-0 win over South Korea's Chorong Bak and storm into the quarterfinals in the Asian Games boxing competition in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

In a Round of 16 clash in the Women's 50kg class, Nikhat dominated her Korean opponent and cruised through, winning the bout on the card of each of the five judges. She eventually won the bout 5-0 on points.

Starting from the red corner, Nikhat did not allow her rival to get into any rhythm as she attacked with combos and then moved away. She

Nikhat's victory came out as a balm for Indian boxing supporters as earlier in the day, the experienced Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet crashed out in the Round of 16 stage.

Shiva Thapa bowed out of the 19th Asian Games here after losing his Round of 16 clash in Men's 57kg to Kyrgyzstan's Askat Kultaev 0-5.

Sanjeet lost his Round of 16 bout in Men's 92kg to the World Championships bronze medallist Lazizbek Mullojonov of Uzbekistan.

Shiva Thapa's defeat was a big setback for India as it was the most experienced boxers in the Indian squad for the Asian Games.

