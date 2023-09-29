Asian Games: "Our shooters continue to excel," says President Murmu in congratulatory message

New Delhi [India], September 29 : President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended heartfelt wishes to the Indian shooting contingent for their exceptional performance in the ongoing Asian Games.

The Indian shooters till now have stolen the limelight in the Asiad as they clinched 18 medals out of the nation's total tally of 33 medals.

They continued their dominance on Day 6 as well, with the duo of Esha Singh and Palak dominating the 10-metre air pistol women's individual final and the Indian men's shooting team clinching a gold medal in the 50-m rifle 3P event.

The President took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the Indian shooters, "Our shooters continue to excel! Hearty congratulations to the Indian men shooting team for securing gold in 50m Rifle 3 Position event! My special appreciation to women shooters for historic double podium finish at Asian Games. Palak Gulia with the gold and Esha Singh with the silver medal, bring glory to the nation."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1707779397032559074?s=20

Palak and Esha stood on the same podium, with an individual score of 242.1 points, Palak not only won the gold but also established a new Asian Games record in her category, going past China's record from 2018.

On the other hand, Esha won the silver with 239.7 points, continuing her incredible run as a shooter in Hangzhou with her fourth medal of these games.

The men's trio of Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran clinched a gold medal at the 50m rifle 3P event on Friday.

With a score of 1,769 points, Team India secured the gold. The silver medal was won by 1,763 points and the bronze medal went to South Korea with 1,748 points. With their score, India also broke the world record of 1,761 points held by the USA since last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor