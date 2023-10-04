Asian Games: Parveen Hooda signs off with bronze in women's 57kg boxing; Lovlina fights for gold

Hangzhou, Oct 4 Former Asian champion and world championships medallist Parveen Hooda her debut Asian Games secured a bronze medal in women's 57kg boxing after a 5:0 unanimous defeat against Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu Ting in the semifinal, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, the 23-year-old Indian had beaten China's Xu Zichun and Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, respectively.

The reigning world champion Lovlina Borgohain will fight for gold in the women’s 75kg final against 2020 Olympic silver medallist Li Qian later in the day.

Notably, Both Lovlina and Parveen had already secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota for India.

