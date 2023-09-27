Asian Games: Sathiyan-Manika, Harmeet-Sreeja advance to pre-quarterfinals in table tennis 

Hangzhou [China], September 27 : India's Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Manika Batra advanced into the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals of the table tennis event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Indian duo Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula also won their mixed match against Macau's Chi Cheng Cheong and Hui Li Seak 12-10, 11-7, 11-7 to enter Round 16 .

Indian pair Sathiyan-Batra defeated Thailand's Napat Thanmathikom and Suthasini Sawettabut 10-12, 11-8, 11-3, 11-8.

The first game of the match ended in a 10-12 loss for Sathiyan and Batra.

The Indian pair displayed more focus in the second game after they lost the first game. The Thai team trailed their Indian opponents 6-6, but Sathiyan and Batra raised their level just in right time giving India a led of 10-8 and winning the game.

In the third set, Sathiyan and Batra had little issue putting an end to the Thai players' fight, winning it 11-3 with ease.

In the fourth game, India had a comfortable 10-5 lead, but the Thai team staged a brief comeback by winning three straight points. Howevet, India won fourth match and the match.

On the other hand, India’s Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah won a thriller against Thailand’s Napat Thanmathikom and Sitisak Nuchchart 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 7-11, 12-10 in the men’s doubles event.

