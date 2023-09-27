Asian Games: Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet lose in men’s Round of 16 matches

Hangzhou [China], September 27 : Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet could not advance in the Round of 16 matches of men's boxing at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

In the men’s 57-63.5 Round of 16 match, Shiva Thapa lost to Kyrgyzstan’s Askat Kultaev 0-5.

In the men’s 80-92 kg Round of 16 match, Sanjeet lost against Uzbekistan’s Lazizbek Mullojonov 0-5.

The Indian boxing contingent will be in action at the Asian Games till October 8.

The matches will also serve as qualifiers for Paris Olympics 2024.

India's Asian Games 2023 boxing squad

Women's squad: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Men's sqaud: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender Berwal (+92kg).

