Asian Games: Sunil Kumar wins bronze in Greco-Roman 87kg wrestling event

Hangzhou, Oct 4 Indian grappler Sunil Kumar won the bronze medal in the Greco-Roman 87kg wrestling event at the 19th Asian Games after beating Atabek Azisbekv of Kyrgstan on points 2-1, here on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old lost the semifinal 1-5 against Iran’s Naser Alizadeh after registering a TSU win over Sukhrob Abdulkhaev of Tajikistan 9-1 in the quarterfinal and securing a 4-3 victory on points against China's Peng Fei in the pre-quarterfinal.

Earlier, Neeraj went down 3-5 against Makhmud Bakhshilloev of Uzbekistan in men’s 67kg 1/8 final while Gyanender suffered a 1-7 loss to Meysam Dalkhani of Iran in the 60kg 1/8 final and Vikas suffered TSU (Technical Superiority) at the hands of China’s Liu Rui in the 77kg quarterfinals.

