Asian Games: Swimmers Nataraj, Selvaraj at 6th and 7th in respective events; men's 4x200m freestyle team finish 7th

Hangzhou [China], September 25 : Indian swimmers had an impressive day in the Asian Games on Monday, qualifying for the finals of three swimming events.

Srihari Nataraj was in contention for a medal after making it to the men's 50m backstroke final. However, he finished sixth in the medal round.

In what was his second final in two days, Nataraj recorded a time of 25.39 seconds. He had finished sixth in the men's 100m backstroke final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Likith Selvaraj claimed the seventh position in the men's 100m breaststroke final event, improving on his 1:01.98 second timing after touching the wall at 1:01.62 seconds in the final event.

In the men's 4x200m freestyle final event, India finished in seventh place, with Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Kushagra Rawat, and Tanish George Mathew collectively recording a time of 7:29.23 seconds.

Aryan was the fastest of the four, completing his 200 metres in 1:51.89 seconds.

On Tuesday, Shivangi Sharma will be in action in the women's 100M freestyle while Palak Joshi will represent India in the women's 200M backstroke.

The men's 4X100M medley team will also compete for a medal.

The swimming events at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena will go on from September 24 to September 29.

India has sent a 21-member swimming contingent to the Hangzhou Games this year, with 12 of them men and 9 women.

