Asian Games: Women topple Pakistan 3-0 in Pool B tie, Men down Singapore in Squash team competitions

Hangzhou, Sep 26 Indian women's and men's squash teams begin their 19th Asian Games campaign with a convincing win in their respective Pool stage match, here on Tuesday.

Women's team breezed past Pakistan while men's team defeated Singapore to begin their campaign on a winning note.

In the women's event, the 15-year-old Anahat Singh, an under-15 and under-17 Asian champion, won 3-0 in the first match of Pool B tie to give India the lead. She beat Sadia Gul 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-3) in a match that lasted for 18 minutes.

Ace player Joshana Chinappa, meanwhile, won the second rubber 3-0 (11-2, 11-5, 11-7) against Noor Ul Huda Sadiq. In the third rubber, Tanvi Khana sealed the tie for India with 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-2) win over Noor Ul Ain.

Indian women will next play Nepal and Macao on Tuesday before taking Malaysia on Wednesday in their last pool B match.

Earlier in the day, the men's team outplayed Singapore 3-0 in their Pool A tie.

Harinder Singh Sandhu gave India an early lead after securing a 3-1 (11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 11-7) win over Jerome Clement Jin Ming. Then, Sourav Ghosal extended the lead after trouncing Samuel Kang Shan Mu 3-0 (11-9, 11-1, 11-4) before Abhay Singh wrapped up the tie after beating Marcus Phua Jia Hui 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-7).

Indian men will play Qatar in their second pool A match later in the day.

