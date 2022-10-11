Asian Weightlifting Championships: Tario Markio ends campaign without podium finish

Tario Markio, India's national champion weightlifter, failed to win a medal in the men's 67kg event on Monday at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Manama, Bahrain.

Tario Markio lifted 123kg in snatch and 158kg in clean and jerk for a total of 281kg. He finished sixth out of nine competitors. He won gold at the national championships in March this year, lifting a total of 286kg, 128kg in snatch, and 158kg in clean and jerk.

Adkhamjon Ergashev of Uzbekistan won gold at the Asian Championships with a total lift of 314kg, 138kg in snatch, and 176kg in clean and jerk. Mohammad Yasin of Indonesia took silver with a combined lift of 303kg (137kg in snatch, and 166kg) in clean and jerk, while Anucha Doungsri of Thailand took bronze with a lift of 301kg (136kg in snatch, and 165kg in clean and jerk).

Harshada Garud is the only Indian weightlifter to have won a medal in this year's continental championship. In the women's 45kg class, the reigning junior world champion earned bronze medals in snatch and total.

Garud lifted 68 kg in snatch and 84 kg in the clean and jerk category, taking her combined lift to 152 kg. With this, she clinched her first-ever major medal at a senior event.

Jhilli Dalabehera, last year's winner, finished fourth in the women's 49kg. Dalabehera was leading the team after star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu decided not to be a part of the Asian Championships.

Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal at Tokyo 2020, and Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli, who won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will forego the Asian Championships in order to be fully prepared for the December Olympics qualifiers in Paris.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 will wrap up on October 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

