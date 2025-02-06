Assam CM meets shuttler PV Sindhu

Dispur (Assam) [India], February 6 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met India's badminton star PV Sindhu. Sindhu called on the Chief Minister wtith her husband, Venkata Datta Sai.

Sarma congratulated both of them and lauded Sindh's stellar achievements, according to CMO. He extended his best wishes for her future endeavours

Speaking about Sindhu's recent performance, the two-time Olympic medalist was eliminated from the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament following a loss in the first round on Wednesday.

Sindhu, the 12th ranked shuttler in the world, lost to world number 32 Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam 22-20, 21-12 within 37 minutes.

Earlier, Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.

In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu by 21-14, 21-16, within two straight games.

This was Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open title in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament, as compared to Syed Modi India International, which is a BWF Super 300 tournament. In 2023 and this year, she had reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but failed to win the title.

Throughout her illustrious career, Sindhu has amassed five medals at the BWF World Championships, joining China's Zhang Ning as one of only two women to achieve this feat. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she became the first Indian badminton player to reach the Olympic final, earning a silver medal after a hard-fought match against Spain's Carolina Marin. She continued to make history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Sindhu's achievements have cemented her status as a prominent figure in badminton, inspiring countless young athletes in India and around the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor