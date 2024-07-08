"Athletes need to remain in present": Abhinav Bindra's advice to Paris-bound Indian contingent

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra gave valuable advice to the contingent for the mega event stating that the athletes "need to be in present" while competing in their events.

"Looking forward to the Paris Olympics. It is going to be an exciting two weeks. The athletes need to remain in present. Not thinking about past or future," Abhinav Bindra told ANI.

The 41-year-old said the Indian contingent performed well at the Tokyo Olympics and hoped that the squad will perform better in the Paris Olympics.

"I just want them to hold their head high and be proud of themselves. Tokyo were the best games for us and I hope they will surpass it this time. The government has supported them and it is time for them to go and give their best," the former shooter added.

As France prepares to welcome the world for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Team France in India unveiled an initiative to bring the games to India.

In the duration of the Olympic Games, from July 26 to August 11, the network of Alliances Francaises across India will host "fan zones" open to all sports fans.

From Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, from Kolkata to Mumbai, each fan zone will provide live screenings of the games, especially the events in which Indian athletes are set to compete.

Team India will once again take to the field in the multi-sport extravaganza starting from July 26 which will conclude on August 11. India will look to improve its tally of seven medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

