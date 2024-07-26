ATP Tour: Berrettini advances to second final in as many weeks in Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel (Germany), July 26 Matteo Berrettini continued his recent superb runs as he made it to the final of the second ATP 250 event by beating Yannick Hanfmann of Germany in the semifinals of the Generali Open here on Friday. The 28-year-old Italian, who in March was floundering outside the Top 150 of the ATP Rankings, advanced to the summit clash by beating Hanfmann 6-4, 6-4 on the clay courts of Kitzbuhel.

Berrettini dropped just four points on his first serve and saved the lone break point he faced according to Infosys ATP Stats.

“I feel really good. Obviously, I feel tired in the way that I have had a lot of matches on my shoulders, but it’s a good feeling,” Berrettini said. “It’s not tired that I cannot play anymore, it’s tired that I’m pushing myself and this is what I was looking to before the tournament, hoping to have as many matches as possible.

“It’s been a great two weeks and hopefully tomorrow’s going to be another title; that’s what I’m going to try to do,” he was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour on its website.

Chasing his 10th final and third of the season, the former World No. 6 faces a first-time meeting on ATP Tour in Saturday’s championship match with Frenchman Hugo Gaston. The crafty left-hander was leading Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-1, 2-0 when the Argentine retired with a right knee injury.

Berrettini, who has won five career titles on clay, has surged to No. 46 in the ATP Live Rankings this week and could rise to No. 40 with the title.

Gaston came into the tournament with just five match wins on the year but has risen 31 spots to No. 60 in the live standings. He will chase his first ATP Tour title in his second final (Gstaad, 2021).

