Australia name Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short as reserves in T20 WC squad

Melbourne, May 21 Australia have announced Fraser-McGurk and Short as the reserves for their T20 World Cup squad, travelling to the Caribbean and USA as they finalised their 15-man team and travelling reserves.

Fraser-McGurk has exploded onto the scene and made a name for himself, showcasing his raw ability to strike the ball. In nine games for Delhi Capitals, McGurk has scored four half-centuries, accumulating 330 runs at a blistering strike rate of 234.04, including 32 boundaries and 28 sixes.

"You look at Jake's form in the IPL – he took that by storm and he was a serious consideration for the final 15," coach Andrew McDonald told cricket.com.au.

"And so was Matthew Short. His BBL form has been outstanding over a long period of time and he's shown glimpses at the international level as well, albeit at times he's had to play a different role," he said.

"When you're on the fringes potentially you're going to have to play different roles at different times and he's really embraced some middle-order opportunities.

"We know that he's best suited at the top of the order – and it's probably similar for Jake as well – hence why they haven't been picked in the in the initial 15. But should anything move, we feel as though both of them could have the flexibility to line up anywhere in that batting order," McDonald added.

When the 2021 T20 World Cup champions unveiled their squad for the 20-over showcase earlier this month, the absence of Fraser-McGurk was among the biggest surprises.

Fraser-McGurk's barnstorming IPL campaign was close to winning him a berth in the 15-man squad, which was on Tuesday confirmed by Cricket Australia ahead of the ICC's May 25 deadline, but the strength of the David Warner-Travis Head-Mitch Marsh top order saw him miss out.

Cricket Australia said the players and staff will arrive in the West Indies in stages, with those competing in the Indian Premier League given time at home before joining the group.

Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell will instead link up with the group in Barbados ahead of Australia's tournament opener against Oman on June 5.

The Australian squad will fly to the Caribbean on Thursday for a training camp in Trinidad, which includes two practice matches against Namibia and West Indies on May 28 and 30, respectively.

Australia open their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5, before Group B fixtures against England, Namibia and Scotland.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short

