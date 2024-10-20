Australian GP: Marc Marquez emerges victorious, Martin comes second

Victoria [Australia], October 20 : Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) emerged victorious at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix after a stunning duel on Sunday.

The number 93 Marquez claimed Grand Prix win number three of the season after a phenomenal ride from the eight-time World Champion, digging deep when needed and locking horns with title leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing). The 89-numbered Martin crossed the line second best on Sunday, in what could be an important day in the title race as the Spaniard extends his Championship lead to 20 points after defeating title rival Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team). The Italian crossed the line in third, unable to match the pace of the leaders and bringing home a further 16 points.

Once the lights went out, it was an incredible launch from Martin, converting pole position into a comfortable margin at the end of the first lap. The Number 89 was ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), who had a Long Lap penalty to serve in the opening laps.

However, the main headlines at the start came from Marquez after a tear-off caused his GP23 to wheelspin off the line, dropping down the order and leaving the Number 93 with plenty of work to do. The eight-time World Champion began to gain positions straight away, carving his way to the top five before storming into podium contention after a brave move on Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) on Lap 5.

Bezzecchi served his Long Lap on Lap 4 before, dropping to seventh before everything unfolded one lap later as the Number 72 crashed out at Turn 4. It was a critical mistake from the Italian, ending hopes of scoring solid points on Sunday.

Martin's lead began to reduce, with Bagnaia and Marc Marquez clawing back time in every sector. The Number 89 ran wide at Turn 1 on Lap 12, allowing Bagnaia to make his first attempt to pass the current Championship leader. Martin responded one corner later, dropping Bagnaia to third with a three-way battle on our hands.

Further back, Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) continued to make up ground after a tough qualifying, duelling with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) for the final spot inside the top five. 'The Beast' continued to claw back time, launching a move on Morbidelli on Lap 20 to enter P4.

Bagnaia began to drop back, losing ground to Martin, who continued to fend off Marc Marquez. Tension was building, with the eight-time World Champion launching an attack on Lap 24, taking the lead for the first time on the exit of Turn 4. The battle ignited, with Martin responding - using the slipstream to fight back at Turn 1.

Marc Marquez was not done yet, charging back into P1 at Turn 4 with a firm move that proved to be crucial. It was a blockbuster finish to the Australian Grand Prix, with Martin showing a front wheel at Turn 2 - unable to make the move stick.

On the final lap, Marc Marquez held firm, securing victory at Phillip Island after a breathtaking fight with Martin. The Number 89 crossed the line 0.997s behind, crucially extending his title advantage to Bagnaia, with the Number 1 only able to bag third.

Securing a late fourth was the fighting fit Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), who bravely battled with Bastianini. 'The Beast' was able to finish inside the top five, charging from P10 on the grid in a positive day after finishing ahead of Morbidelli, who denied Binder P6 by 0.016s. The South African was able to bag seventh, finishing as the top Pierer Mobility rider and beating Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing), with the Number 12 grabbing P8.

Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) secured another remarkable top 10 finish, taking the flag in ninth and finishing ahead of Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing). Further back, Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) scored points at home after finishing ahead of Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR), as the Frenchman claimed 12th. Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) capped off a solid end to Round 17 as Gresini Racing MotoGP Alex Marquez took the final point after serving a Long Lap penalty.

Top 10:

1 Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP)

2 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) +0.997

3 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) +10.100

4 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +12.997

5 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) +13.310

6 Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) +15.434

7 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +15.450

8 Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) +16.636

9 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) +18.757

10 Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) +19.345.

