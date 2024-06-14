Australian Open: Aakarshi Kashyap crashes out after defeat in quarter-final

Sydney [Australia], June 14 : India shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap crashed out of the ongoing Australian Open 2024 after conceding a defeat in the quarter-final round of the badminton tournament on Friday.

In the women's singles, Kashyap suffered a 21-17, 21-12 loss against Taiwanese shuttler Pai Yu-Po in the 42-minute match.

The Taiwanese shuttler dominated Kashyap in straight two games. In the first game, Pai won it 21-17 over the Indian shuttler. While, in the second game, Kashyap failed to make a comeback and lost by 21-12.

In the previous round, Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Kai Qi Teoh of Australia 21-16, 21-13 to make her place in the quarterfinals.

Aakarshi's compatriots Malvika Bansod and Anupama Upadhyaya were eliminated in the second round. Malvika lost 21-17, 23-21 to Indonesian seventh seed Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo, and Anupama lost 21-11, 21-18 to Indonesian sixth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles, Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy lost against the Chinese pair of Zhen Bang Jiang and Ya Xin Wei 21-12, 21-14 in the quarter-final round. The match lasted for 31 minutes.

The Indian pair failed to make a mark in the quarter-final round and lost in straight two games against Chinese shuttlers. Wei-Jiang won the first game by 21-12 and in the second game, they clinched a 21-14 victory against the Indian pair.

In their previous round, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy won against the Australian duo of Kai Chen Teoh and Kai Qi Teoh and moved to the quarter-final round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor