Australian Open: Djokovic breezes into semifinal with win over Fritz

Melbourne, Jan 23 Novak Djokovic's unbeaten Slam streak against American opponents has hit double figures after withstanding an early onslaught from America's Taylor Fritz to reach his 11th Australian Open semifinal.

The 10-time champion recorded a 7-6(7-3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over the 12th seed American in three hours and 45 minutes, denying Fritz his first major semifinal appearance.

It marked his 32nd consecutive win against a US contender at tour level and his 10th in a row at a major dating back to his Wimbledon 2016 defeat to Sam Querrey, according to the Australian Open website.

Djokovic won the opening set after saving two set points at 5-6, but he missed out on his first 15 break points in Rod Laver Arena and looked in real trouble when his opponent snatched the second set behind an early break.

But this is Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. The 10-time Melbourne champ cashed in on his two break chances in set three and quickly regained control of a highly entertaining clash. Fritz fought to the end, but Djokovic's second wind proved enough to blow him over.

Through to his 11th Australian Open semifinal, Djokovic awaits Jannik Sinner or Andrey Rublev for a Friday showdown after two days off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor