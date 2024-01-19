Australian Open: Djokovic dazzles, charges past Etcheverry

Melbourne, Jan 19 Novak Djokovic continued his quest for an 11th Australian Open title with a commanding victory in the third round. Facing off against Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Friday, the world No. 1 delivered a masterclass performance, triumphing 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) inside the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic's flawless performance showcased his all-around brilliance, with a strategic focus on Etcheverry's backhand proving decisive. The Serbian maestro did not concede a single break point, breaking through Etcheverry's defenses three times across the first two sets. The third set saw a spirited effort from the Argentine, but Djokovic maintained his composure, eventually sealing the win in a clinical tie-break.

Reflecting on his milestone 100th Australian Open match, Djokovic expressed satisfaction with his performance, stating, “It was a great match, I think. The best performance I had during this tournament.” With this win, Djokovic extended his remarkable streak at the Australian Open, having now won his last 31 matches at the event.

Etcheverry, who had impressed with straight-set victories over Andy Murray and Gael Monfils earlier in the week, couldn't pose a threat to Djokovic's quest for another Grand Slam title. Djokovic strategically targeted Etcheverry's backhand, dictating rallies with precision and power.

With this win, Djokovic advanced to the fourth round, setting up a clash with the 20th seed, Adrian Mannarino. The French veteran continued his remarkable run in Melbourne, securing his 11th consecutive five-set victory against American Ben Shelton. Despite Shelton's resilience and a strong comeback in the second and third sets, Mannarino's experience and versatility ultimately prevailed in a 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 battle.

The all-left-handed encounter showcased Mannarino's craftiness and variety against Shelton's powerful game. The 35-year-old Mannarino demonstrated his ability to mix flat, off-pace groundstrokes with sudden injections of pace and net approaches, keeping the younger opponent off balance.

Mannarino's victory marked his ninth consecutive win against left-handed opponents, highlighting his adaptability on the court. The Frenchman's remarkable journey at the Australian Open included previous five-set triumphs against Stan Wawrinka and Jaume Munar, further solidifying his status as a formidable contender.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor