Australian Open: HS Prannoy clinches spot in final, defeats Priyanshu Rajawatin in all-Indian SFs clash

Melbourne [Australia], August 5 : India's star shuttler HS Prannoy on Saturday produced a fine performance at the Quaycentre Court 1 to defeat compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in straight games in the semifinal to clinch a spot in the final of the ongoing Australian Open 2023.

Prannoy overwhelmed world No. 31 Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 to make his second final of the 2023 BWF season.

Both Indian shuttles Prannoy and Rajawat went toe-to-toe in the all-Indian semifinal encounter. As the match progressed, both Indian badminton players competed to gain an advantage.

With the scores tied at 18-all, Prannoy won three consecutive points to take the lead in the match.

Prannoy maintained his lead in the second game, racing to a 7-3 lead. Rajawat, on the other hand, won four consecutive points to tie the game at 7-all.

The 31-year-old Prannoy, on the other hand, stepped up his game and led 11-7 at the half. Prannoy crushed Rajawat, winning the match in 43 minutes and securing a spot in the final.

On Sunday, Prannoy will compete in the final against Weng Hong Yang of the People's Republic of China. In his top-four match, the world No. 24 Chinese shuttler defeated Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, a former All-England champion.

PV Sindhu tumbled out in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Friday, thus ending India's campaign in the women's singles.

