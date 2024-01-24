Australian Open: Medvedev beats Hurkacz in 5-setter to reach semis

Melbourne, Jan 24 Daniil Medvedev has soared into the Australian Open men's singles semifinals with a 7-6(7-4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory over ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

The third seed placed 43 winners against Hurkacz to secure the win in just under four hours, battling through warm conditions at Rod Laver Arena.

The win advances the 2021 US Open champion to the semifinal stage of a major for the eighth time, and third at Melbourne Park.

The 27-year-old Medvedev will next play the victor of the quarterfinal between second seed Carlos Alcaraz and sixth seed Alexander Zverev for a berth in his third Australian Open men’s singles final.

Of active players, only Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have reached three or more AO men’s singles finals.

With Medvedev's passage to the semifinals, three of the top four seeds are through to that last-four stage in the men's singles draw: top seed Novak Djokovic, third seed Medvedev and fourth seed Jannik Sinner.

Second seed Alcaraz could make it four with a victory against Zverev on Wednesday evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor