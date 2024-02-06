Australia's Lance Morris suffers side strain, doubtful for NZ Test

Canberra, Feb 6 Lance Morris' hopes of touring New Zealand with Australia's Test squad later this month have been dealt a cruel blow as the right-arm fast bowler suffered a side strain while bowling in the third ODI against West Indies here on Tuesday.

Morris claimed a figure of 2 for 13 with a maiden and helped Australia roll the West Indies for a paltry 86, their second-lowest total in ODIs against Australia. But, the speedster left the field three balls into his fifth over at Manuka Oval after clutching at his left side.

Team officials confirmed the injury not long after and the fast bowler was returned to the dugout after being assessed and he was seen icing the injured area. Morris is set to be sent for scans to determine the extent of the injury, according to cricket.com.au.

It was the second time Morris was representing Australia, following his much-anticipated international debut last Friday in the first ODI.

Morris is set to begin his rehabilitation journey upon returning to West Australia on Wednesday. He faces a tight deadline to prove his fitness in time to be eligible for selection for the upcoming two-Test tour of New Zealand, which commences in Wellington on February 29.

This was the second injury setback in the last three days in the Australian camp, after Matt Short was sidelined from the third ODI due to a low-grade hamstring injury.

Short also faces a tight race against time to demonstrate his fitness for the upcoming series against New Zealand, having been included in Australia's T20 squad earlier in the day.

