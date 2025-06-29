Ayush Stuns World No. 9 Chou Tien-Chen; Tanvi becomes youngest Indian to reach BWF World Tour final at US Open

Lowa [US] June 29 : India had a historic night at the Yonex US Open 2025, a BWF Super 300 event held in Council Bluffs, Iowa, as young shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma reached the Men's and Women's Singles finals respectively, according to a release from US Open 2025.

Ayush, 20, produced a stunning comeback to defeat top seed and World No. 9 Chou Tien-Chen, securing his maiden BWF World Tour final. Tanvi, 16, cruised past seventh seed Polina Buhrova to become the youngest Indian ever to reach a World Tour final.

Ayush, who had finished third at the Orleans Masters earlier this year, bounced back from a tight opening game to outplay the top seed 21-23, 21-15, 21-14 in a high-quality semifinal that lasted 67 minutes.

Tanvi, ranked World No. 66, stormed into the women's singles final with a dominant 21-14, 21-16 win over seventh seed Buhrova of Ukraine. A product of the BAI's National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Guwahati, she has beaten multiple higher-ranked players on her way to the final, including second seed Thuy Linh Nguyen and former Junior World Champion Pitchamon Opatniputh.

Tanvi will face top seed Beiwen Zhang of the USA in the final; a win would make her the youngest Indian to win a BWF World Tour title. Ayush, meanwhile, will take on third-seeded Brian Yang of Canada.

Scores - Semi-Finals

Men's Singles

Ayush Shetty (IND) [4] beat Chou Tien-Chen (TPE) [1] 21-23, 21-15, 21-14

Women's Singles

Tanvi Sharma (IND) beat Polina Buhrova (UKR) [7] 21-14, 21-16

Earlier, Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra's run in women's doubles concluded with a 21-10, 21-14 loss to the USA's Laura Lam and Allison Lee, ending India's challenge in the event.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, who led India in the mixed doubles, suffered an opening-round exit on Wednesday.

