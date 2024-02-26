Baez beats Navone to bag biggest title of career at Rio Open

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 26 Sebastian Baez of Argentina won the biggest title of his career at the Rio Open after beating his compatriot Mariano Navone, a qualifier, 6-2, 6-1 in the ATP 500 final.

It is the fifth seed Argentine's first title above ATP 250-level and the fifth tour-level trophy of his career.

Baez raced to a 4-0 lead before Navone could find any rhythm in the match and never looked back, clinching the championship after one hour and 23 minutes late on Sunday night.

Baez won 58 per cent of his return points according to Infosys ATP Stats and broke Navone’s serve six times from 14 chances.

"I think it's so important because in your first final you'll be more nervous, of course," Baez said. "I think I did so well in the start in both sets, so I think that was the key."

Baez will climb to a career-high No. 21 in the ATP Rankings on Monday from No. 30. Navone will crack the Top 100 for the first time at No. 60.

