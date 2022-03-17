Bahrain GP: Aston Martin's Vettel tests positive for Covid-19

Sakhir (Bahrain), March 17 Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Formula One said in a release on Thursday.

The four-time world champion will be replaced by the team's reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from Friday practice.

It will be Hulkenberg's first Grand Prix since the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix, when he stood in for Lance Stroll at Racing Point after the Canadian tested positive for Covid-19.

It was the third time he filled in for a race driver that year, having replaced Sergio Perez for the two race weekends at Silverstone.

The news comes after Daniel Ricciardo returned a positive test last week to miss the Official Pre-Season Test.

He has since tested negative and will return to the paddock on Thursday, in time to contest the race weekend alongside McLaren team mate Lando Norris.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor