BAI joint secretary Omar Rashid appointed as chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Badminton Association of India's Joint Secretary Omar Rashid has been appointed as chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia for the next two years.

With extensive expertise in his previous role with BAI, Rashid brings valuable experience to this role, ensuring further advancement of the sport in India.

As Chair of the Technical Officials Committee, Omar Rashid will oversee the development and implementation of rules and regulations, elevating the standards of officiating in badminton tournaments nationwide. His dedication to fair play and efficiency will contribute to the sport's growth and success.

"I am truly honoured and privileged to have been chosen as the Chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia," said Omar Rashid. "I am committed to upholding the integrity of the sport and ensuring high-quality officiating in all tournaments. I look forward to working closely with Badminton Asia, BAI and the technical officials of the region to enhance the sport of badminton."

Omar Rashid is also the General Secretary of the Assam Badminton Association and is connected with the badminton administration for more than two decades now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor