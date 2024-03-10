Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya lose in trials, set to miss Paris Olympics qualifiers

Sonipat, March 10 Tokyo Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya will not be there in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to improve on their performance as both of them suffered huge setbacks in the trials being conducted by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to select the Indian squad for the Olympic Qualifiers here on Sunday.

Bajrang, who won a bronze medal in Tokyo, went down to Rohit Kumar in the men's freestyle 65kg bout in the trials being held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre here.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, lost 8-10 to Udit from Haryana in the 57kg.

Wrestlers winning the trials will be selected in the squad for the Paris Olympic Qualifiers.

More to follow...

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor