Baku World Cup: Anant Jeet Naruka finishes 15th

Baku [Azerbaijan], May 10 : Anant Jeet Singh Naruka needed two perfect rounds to be in finals contention but missed one target in both, to bow out in 15th place in the men's skeet competition of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku.

Anant Jeet, a Paris quota holder in the event, shot rounds of 24 each on day two of qualifications to finish with a score of 120. The seasoned Federico Gil of Argentina took the sixth and final qualifying spot at 122 while Great Britain's Ben Llevellin topped the charts with 124.

Among the other Indians in the fray, Sheeraz Sheikh shot 115 to finish 54th while Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 105 to finish in 76th spot.

In women's skeet, Raiza Dhillon (27th) was best placed with a score of 114. Maheshwari Chauhan (20th) shot 113 while Ganemat Sekhon (25th) was further back with a score of 111.

