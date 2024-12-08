Bangladesh beat India by 59 runs to lift second consecutive U19 Asia Cup title

Dubai, Dec 8 Riding on the performances of Iqbal Hossain Emon and Azizul Hakim, who clinched three wickets each, Bangladesh defeated India by 59 runs in the final to lift their second consecutive U19 Asia Cup title at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India skipper Mohamed Amaan won the toss and invited the defending champions to bat first in the summit clash.

Yudhajit Guha drew the first blood for India after sending opener Kalam Siddiki back to the pavilion for 1 in the seventh over. Bangladesh skipper Azizul Hakim and Zawad Abrar tried to rebuild the innings with a brief partnership of 24 before the latter was picked by Chetan Sharma in the 11th over, leaving Bangladesh for 41/2.

Kiran Chormale got hold of Azizul Hakim (16) in the 19th over, adding frustration to Bangladesh's title defense hopes. But Mohammad Shihab James (40), Rizan Hossan (47) and wicketkeeper-batter Farid Hasan's (39) middle-order contributions helped the side to reach a respectable total of 198.

For India, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma and Hardik Raj bagged two scalps each.

With 199 target on the board to add their ninth title, India had a poor start with openers Ayush Mhatra (1) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (9) losing their wickets cheaply.

A brief third-wicket partnership between C Andre Siddarth and KP Karthikeya gave some respite to India before Rizan Hossan broke the stand in the 12th over with the wicket of Siddarth (20). Karthikeya followed suit as he was dismissed by Iqbal Hossain Emon in the 21st over.

Skipper Mohammed Amaan (26) and Hardik Raj (24) tried to stabilise the chase but ultimately faltered for 139 against Bangladesh's top-class bowling lineup.

Iqbal Hossain Emon and Azizul Hakim grabbed three wickets each while Al Fahad got hold of two scalps.

Iqbal Hossain Emon claimed the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament Award for scalping 13 wickets in the tournament.

