Bangladesh prepares for a rigorous Test schedule with aim at WTC: Report

New Delhi, June 23 The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has orchestrated a challenging lineup of seven red-ball games for the national team, gearing up for the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for the rest of the year.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh's Test cricketers are set to face formidable opponents, including Pakistan, India, South Africa, and the West Indies, in their 2023-25 WTC cycle. The preparation begins with three four-day matches in Chattogram next month, setting the stage for an intensive series of encounters.

Following these home fixtures, the team will embark on a challenging tour of Australia, where they will play two four-day matches against Pakistan A in Darwin from July 19 to 29. The Bangladesh A team will then continue their tour with two more four-day matches against Pakistan A in Pakistan in August.

Additionally, there are plans for New Zealand A to tour Bangladesh in August or September, further intensifying the preparation.

The BCB has been proactive in ensuring that the players are well-prepared for this grueling schedule.

Training camps have been in full swing since May in Chattogram and Sylhet, with BCB's cricket operations chairman, Jalal Yunus, expressing confidence in the progress of the Test players.

The senior men's team is slated to travel to Pakistan on August 17 for a two-Test series, with venues and dates yet to be finalised. This series will be followed by two Tests against India in Chennai and Kanpur, along with three T20Is.

The BCB is also considering a revised schedule proposed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board for two white-ball series in late July. This includes three ODIs and three T20Is in Greater Noida, a proposal that is currently under discussion due to concerns about the weather conditions in Noida during July.

After their bilateral series in India in September, Bangladesh will host South Africa for two home Tests in October. The year will culminate with a full series tour of the West Indies in November and December, rounding off an intensive period of Test cricket for the team.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor