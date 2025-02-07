Barcelona rout Valencia to reach Copa del Rey semifinals

Madrid, Feb 7 Ferran Torres scored a 30-minute hat-trick as FC Barcelona cruised into the semifinals of the Copa del Rey with a 5-0 win away to Valencia on Friday (IST).

The game took place less than a fortnight after Barca had beaten Valencia 7-1 in La Liga. Torres opened the scoring in the third minute as he ran onto a fantastic pass from Alejandro Balde to stab the ball past goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, reports Xinhua.

Torres quickly doubled the lead, hooking home from 10 yards after Dimitrievski had done well to tip Lamine Yamal's shot onto the post.

Fermin Lopez then got into the act, taking the ball past Dimitrievski after beating a static Valencia offside trap in the 23rd minute.

Torres completed his hat-trick on the half hour, picking his spot from outside the area after a neat layoff from Raphinha.

Barca continued its dominance in the second half, with Yamal hitting the post with a curling shot, before adding a fifth in the 59th minute with a low shot that Dimitrievski didn't seem to get a view of.

From then on it was a Barcelona monologue until the final whistle, as Valencia ended up with just 22 percent of possession.

Also on Thursday, Ander Barrenetxea and Brais Mendez helped Real Sociedad beat Osasuna 2-0 at home.

Atletico Madrid booked a place in the semifinals on Tuesday with a 5-0 win at home to Getafe, while an injury-time winner saw Real Madrid edge Leganes 3-2 on Wednesday.

The semifinal draw will be held in Madrid on Friday.

