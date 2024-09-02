Barter, Alibhai light up Formula 4 Indian Championship

Chennai, Sep 2 Australian Hugh Barter of Godspeed Kochi and South African Aqil Alibhai of Hyderabad Blackbirds shared the day’s honours in the FIA-Formula 4 Indian Championship.

Starting from pole position, Barter topped Race-1 in typical style, outpacing the field, in another flawless exhibition that underlined his undoubted talent. In contrast, Alibhai, who missed Race-1 due to issues with his car, made ample amends by winning Race-2 after starting fourth on the grid, and, in the process, displaying considerable skill in defensive driving.

Barter, who last weekend had won a race starting last on the grid, was unstoppable while winning the first race that was marred by two Safety Car periods and then a red flag with little over three minutes and a lap left.

Meanwhile, Abhay Mohan (Bangalore Speedsters) quietly moved to P4 from P8 and then jumped to third place behind Barter and Ruhaan Alva Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) as Jaden Pariat (Bangalore Speedsters) retired, bringing out the Safety Car for the third time with about six minutes and a lap left of the race.

The proceedings were yet again interrupted by a red flag with about 3:30 plus one lap remaining following an incident.

Unable to complete Qualifying-2 session, Barter started Race-2 from the end of the grid, but in no time, climbed to fifth before tangling with Ruhaan Alva and dropped to eighth.

Ahead of them, Alibhai made three spots to take the lead, which he defended with aplomb to win from two Indians, Divy Nandan and Jaden Pariat as the race ended behind the Safety Car. Alva finished fourth while Barter came in fifth.

Results (Provisional):

FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship (25mins + 1 lap) – Race 1: 1. Hugh Barter (Australia, Godspeed Kochi) (19:42.952); 2. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) (19:50.251); 3. Abhay Mohan (India, Bangalore Speedsters) (20:09.021).

Race-2: 1. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Blackbirds Hyderabad) (30:03.445); 2. Divy Nandan (India, Ahmedabad Apex Racers) (30:03.704); 3. Jaden Pariat (India, Bangalore Speedsters) (30:04.413).

On the other hand, at the FMSCI National Racing Championship 2024 Diljith TS and Tijil Rao shone in Historic Formula LGB 4 Round 2 at Chennai's iconic Street Night Circuit.

Dark Don team enjoyed a profitable weekend as Diljith TS from Thrissur and Bengaluru’s Tijil won a race apiece in the Formula LGB 4 category, but both had to work hard for their P1 slots on the podium.

Race-1 was a close fight between pole-sitter Pune’s Neython McPherson (Momentum Motorsports) and Diljith as the two exchanged leads early on. However, the more experienced Diljith managed to secure a slender lead that he nursed to the finish despite a Safety Car period, to finish ahead of McPherson.

Behind them, Tijil Rao, having started from P8, moved up to P3, showing impressive pace, but could not make further progress as the eight-lap race was reduced to six after a red flag stoppage.

Later in the day, under lights, Tijil Rao came up with another fine drive to upstage Diljith after the two traded lead through the 10-lap race that saw two Safety Car periods. Eventually, Tijil made a decisive move on front-running Diljith to take his second win in the championship. Diljith had to be content with P2, ahead of McPherson.

Results (Provisional):

JH Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (Formula LGB 4) – Race-1 (5 laps): 1. Diljith TS (Thrissur, Dark Don Racing) (11:48.827); 2. Neythan McPherson (Pune, Momentum Motorsports) (11:48.973); 3. Tijil Rao (Bengaluru, Dark Don Racing) (11:50.800). Rookie: 1. McPherson (11:48.973); 2. Abhay Mohan (Bengaluru, MSPORT) (11:53.785); 3. Ashok Lal (Bengaluru, Avalanche Racing) (12:01.039).

Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Tiljil Rao (27:03.653); 2. Diljith TS (27:03.964); 3. Neythan McPherson (27:04.402). Rookie: 1. McPherson (27:04.402); 2. Abhay Mo

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor