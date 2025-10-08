Bavuma wants to take tips from Kane Williamson on how to beat India in India

Mumbai, Oct 8 As they get ready for a multi-format tour of India, which includes two Test matches, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will be taking inspiration from New Zealand's clean sweep against India in October-November 2024.

The Black Caps won the first Test in Bengaluru by eight wickets, the second in Pune by 113 runs, and completed the whitewash —the first ever by any team in India in decades —with a 25-run win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Though South Africa will be playing only two Tests in India, Bavuma hoped that they would be able to win both the matches and script a clean sweep of their own. Bavuma, who spearheaded South Africa to the World Test Champions title, said he will be talking to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to pick his mind for tips on how to beat India at home.

"Touring India is never an easy one. So, looking at the way, New Zealand approached its business, I think it was inspiring in many ways. A lot of touring teams, a lot of away teams come to India and haven't been successful," said Bavuma in an interaction.

"And that's the biggest of cricketing nations. I heard Kane Williamson is going to be here. So, I'll definitely be asking him for tips on how they went about it," said the South Africa skipper.

Bavuma said before that South Africa will take on Pakistan in a Test series, and he would like to focus on that to build the momentum for the India tour.

"But look, that's going to be another big series for us. The boys will be going to Pakistan. So they'll deal with that challenge.

"And straight after that, it's India. And I think, like I said, for the guys who've been to India, we know how tough it is. But I think like any series, like any game, the opportunities are there, you know.

"So we'll definitely, from an ambition point of view, want to be coming out on top. But we know that we'll need to play the best cricket. And obviously, India now, Shubman Gill, he's taken over the reins within the test staff, and I think the ODI staff.

Bavuma talked about the role of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in making it into the strong outfit that it is now.

"So I think it's exciting. You know, he's a fantastic player. He's an exciting player. And it seems as if the new era has kicked in, if I could say so. I think guys like Rohit, before him, Kohli, they've done their job. You know, they put India really on the top, and they've made India a team to really be feared.

"So I don't think it takes anything away from what they have done for Indian cricket. I think it's just the way the game goes. You know, at some point, the sun stops shining on you, if I could say.

He is also excited about playing against the young players on both sides.

"The younger guys, the ones that you've mentored, the ones that you have inspired, they take over the reins. So I'm sure India will continue to dominate. Our job as South Africans is not to allow them to dominate as much.

"But I'm sure India will continue being one of the top teams in the world," said Bavuma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor