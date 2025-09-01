Bayer Leverkusen signs attacker Ben Seghir from Monaco

Berlin, Sep 1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Sunday confirmed the signing of Morocco international Eliesse Ben Seghir from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

The 20-year-old attacker has signed a contract with the Werkself until June 2030. According to reports, the deal is worth around 35 million euros (41 million U.S. dollars), including potential bonuses, with a fixed fee of 32 million euros, reports Xinhua.

"Ben Seghir is a first-class technician, inventive and clever in his dribbling with the ability to play precise, progressive passes," said Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes. "He will give our attack an extra push. Eliesse can operate both on the wings and in central attacking positions. He is unpredictable and will be a top reinforcement for our squad."

Standing at 1.78 meters, the forward played 67 Ligue 1 matches for AS Monaco, scoring 12 goals and laying on five assists. On the European stage, he made 10 UEFA Champions League appearances, finding the net twice. With the Morocco national team, Ben Seghir has collected 11 caps and scored three goals.

Ben Seghir expressed enthusiasm for the new challenge. "Joining Bayer 04 is a step into a new football culture for me. The Bundesliga is very different compared to Ligue 1, which makes it especially exciting. I've been impressed by the club's development in recent years. Leverkusen is respected internationally and is well known in both France and Morocco as a flagship of German football. I'm proud to now be part of this team," he said.

The move comes as Leverkusen looks to strengthen its offensive options following high-profile departures earlier this summer and a poor start into the season with just one point after two matches. Head coach Erik ten Hag is expected to use Ben Seghir primarily in a half-left attacking role behind striker Patrik Schick.

