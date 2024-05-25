BCA to organise women's domestic tournament in June, trials from May 26 in Patna

Patna, May 25 The Bihar Cricket Association is planning to organise a domestic tournament for women of the state in all categories (senior, u-23, u-19, u-15) in June 2024 with a view to give competitive exposure to its women players.

The main goal of the BCA women's domestic tournament is to make the women players match fit for the upcoming BCCI domestic season 2024-2025.

BCA under the leadership of its president Rakesh Tiwari will organize the domestic tournament from the first/second week of June 2024.

The BCA will conduct selection trials for women players of all categories from May 26 onwards in Patna. The selection trials for seniors as well as all age groups participated by the players recommended by 38 district units have been affiliated with BCA and this has been done with a view to spread the game in remote areas and to provide a platform to maximum players.

Speaking on the initiative BCA president Rakesh Tiwari said, "We are excited to organise this domestic tournament, which will serve as a crucial stepping stone for our women cricketers.

Schedule for the selection trials:

May 26: Kishanganj, Nawada, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Banka, Purnia, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Sharsha, Khagaria, Munger, Katihar, Begusarari, Madhepura, Supaul, Bhagalpur, Jamui, and Araria.

May 27: Buxar, Arwal, Vaishali, Saran, Bhojpur, Gaya, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Patna, and Jehanabad.

May 28: Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, West Champaran, East Champaran, Siwan, and Gopalganj.

All players are advised to report at the Sakha Ground Rajendra Nagar premises by 9 am. The trials will be held in Patna only and players from different location can take part in the trials according to the schedule mentioned above.

The BCA chief has assured that talented players won't be overlooked based solely on their team's performance and individuals showcasing promising skills will receive opportunities.

In March 2024, the BCA took a significant step towards fostering the growth of women's cricket in the state by establishing a Women's Cricket Development Committee. The Committee's primary aim has been to encourage and support the participation of young women cricketers in the sport.

The women's domestic tournament marks a significant step towards elevating women's cricket in Bihar, offering a platform for players to showcase their skills and gain valuable match experience.

