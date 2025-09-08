Before T20I Tri-series, Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in November

Lahore, Sep 8 Before the T20I Tri-series, Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11-15, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday. The ODI leg of Sri Lanka’s trip to Pakistan comes before the two teams feature in the T20I Tri-series from November 17-29, with Afghanistan as the third team. It will also mark Pakistan playing their first-ever T20I tri-series at home.

This will be Sri Lanka’s first bilateral ODI assignment in Pakistan since 2019, when they toured for a three-match series that Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side won 2-0, after the opening game in Karachi washed out. Sri Lanka last played in Pakistan during the 2023 Men's ODI Asia Cup, when they faced Afghanistan in Lahore.

The announcement of an ODI series against Sri Lanka comes on the back of an already packed home calendar for Pakistan, which includes two ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 fixtures against current WTC champions South Africa in Lahore (October 12-16) and Rawalpindi (October 20-24).

Following the Test series, South Africa and Pakistan will meet in three T20Is to be held from October 28 to November 1, with the first game in Rawalpindi and the remaining two matches in Lahore.

The tour will conclude with three ODIs to be played at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium from November 4-8. The ground will host an ODI game after 17 years, after having last staged one in April 2008 when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Full international home schedule of Pakistan from October 12 to November 29

Against South Africa

October 12-16: 1st Test, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 20-24: 2nd Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 28: 1st T20I, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 31: 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 1: 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 4: 1st ODI, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

November 6: 2nd ODI, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

November 8: 3rd ODI, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

ODI series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi

November 11: First game

November 13: Second game

November 15: Third game

T20I Tri-series (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka)

November 17: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

November 19: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

November 22: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore

November 23: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Lahore

November 25: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Lahore

November 27: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore

November 29: Final, Lahore

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor