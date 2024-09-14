Being India team’s bowling coach is quite a special moment for me: Morne Morkel

New Delhi, Sep 14 Following his appointment as the Indian men’s team bowling coach, Morne Morkel spoke candidly about the heartfelt exchange he had with his father, expressing his emotions about the prestigious role.

Morkel, who officially began his position on September 1, also shared his delight and sense of honor in joining head coach Gautam Gambhir’s support staff, marking a major milestone in his coaching journey.

Morkel had an impressive 12-year career with South Africa from 2006 to 2018, featuring in 247 international matches across all formats, and taking 544 wickets.

His first assignment with the Indian team will be the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 in Chennai. The Test series is a crucial part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, where India are on top of the standings, while Bangladesh are in the fourth place after a fantastic 2-0 series win in Pakistan.

“When I ended the call, I sat for about five minutes in the room reflecting on it and then I first phoned my dad,” Morkel said in a video posted by BCCI. “I didn’t even go to my wife. You know, normally they say go to your wife first, but I spoke to my dad and I mean, being a cricket fan for years and knowing what was going to come up, this is quite a special moment for me.”

For him, the appointment is not just a professional achievement but a moment of shared pride with his family. “I enjoyed it for about 5 to 7 minutes to myself and then obviously shared with the family that this is an opportunity and potentially that might happen. I’m just so delighted that we eventually got things over the line, and I’m here,” Morkel said.

In starting his new role, Morkel emphasised the utmost importance of cultivating strong relationships within the team. Having competed against many Indian players and witnessing their skills in the IPL, he appreciates the chance to establish new friendships and connections.

“It is just important to connect well with the guys. I’ve played a lot against some of the players. I’ve seen and connected a little bit to some of the guys playing in the IPL and to now be in a camp, and to form friendships and to form relationships for me is very important,” Morkel added.

This appointment also marks a reunion for Morkel and Gambhir, who were teammates at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for three seasons of the IPL. Their previous collaboration in the coaching staff of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons further solidified their professional rapport, setting a strong foundation for their work together in the Indian team.

Before joining the Indian coaching setup, Morkel had a notable stint with Pakistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he worked closely with captain Babar Azam. His departure from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was earlier than expected, but his next journey with the Indian team began shortly after, showcasing his dedication and adaptability in the coaching realm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor