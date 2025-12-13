Bengal Guv denied entry to Salt Lake stadium amid chaos at Lionel Messi event

Kolkata, Dec 13 West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was denied entry to Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on Saturday evening after he arrived to inspect the venue following widespread chaos during an event featuring football legend Lionel Messi.

According to Governor Bose, despite prior intimation of his visit, the stadium gates remained closed, and the lights were switched off upon his arrival.

“My ADC was told to come to Gate No. 3. I came accordingly. This is an attempt to stop the constitutional head. My report is ready. The Governor is not a rubber stamp. Does Bengal treat its Governor this way? I will come again tomorrow. The game is being used for business. I also noticed that the lights were switched off after I arrived here,” Bose said, demanding an explanation for the incident.

Earlier in the day, pandemonium broke out at the stadium as spectators resorted to vandalism after failing to catch a glimpse of Messi.

Fans alleged gross mismanagement by the organisers and complained that VIP enclosures obstructed their view.

The situation escalated, prompting police intervention and the arrest of the event’s prime organiser, Satadru Datta.

In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter.

The controversy also sparked political reactions. Former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh termed the incident “an international embarrassment for Bengalis” in a social media post.

“Those who constantly shout about Bengali pride and identity have, for sheer political gain, (Trinamool) humiliated Bengalis in this manner, something one could hardly imagine. Kolkata has earlier hosted legends like Pelé and Maradona, and even Messi himself had visited before. Such incidents never happened then,” Ghosh wrote.

He further alleged that thousands of ticket-holders were denied a view of Messi while VIPs and those close to the ruling party enjoyed exclusive access.

“This episode proves the malicious intent of politicising the deep sporting passion of Bengalis. Even earlier, spectators coming to watch East Bengal–Mohun Bagan matches were subjected to police baton charges,” he added.

Drawing comparisons, Ghosh said, “There are stadiums in Gujarat too, where lakhs of people attend events, yet such chaos does not occur. Learn from them. Mamata Banerjee tries to extract political mileage from everything; even after KKR won the IPL, she turned it into a political spectacle with dance and celebration to serve her own interests. Major events cannot succeed with such a petty mindset. Kolkata and Bengal earn a bad name because of this. We strongly condemn you.”

--IANS

sch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor