Bengal Pro T20 League: We need to focus on building stands, says Siliguri Strikers skipper Priyanka Bala after loss in first match

Kolkata, June 12 Following their defeat in the opening match of the Bengal Pro T20 League, Siliguri Strikers Women's team skipper Priyanka Bala emphasized the need to focus on building partnerships in the middle to secure victories in upcoming games. Siliguri Strikers Women lost the opening match to Harbour Diamonds on Wednesday here at the Jadavpur University campus grounds, Salt Lake. Harbour Diamonds Women began their campaign on a winning note.

Despite the loss, Priyanka Bala remains optimistic about the team's prospects

"We played well but we have to improve on certain aspects so that we can make a comeback in the League," said Priyanka Bala after the defeat in the opening match.

Batting first, Siliguri Strikers got off to a slow start with opening batters crawling their way in the middle. It was skipper Priyanka Bala who played a knock of 23 in 13 balls and took her side to 95/5.

Chandrima Ghosal also scored 24 runs in 22 balls but due to Siliguri Strikers starting very slow in the T20 match, the side wasn't able to cross 100. Harbour Diamonds registered their first win in the opening match.

"Today we didn't build any partnerships, so our main focus will be to build a partnership in the next match. And in bowling we need to see our line and lengths and then bowl accordingly," said skipper Priyanka.

Speaking about her innings, Priyanka said, "I batted just like I bat in any other game. Our run rate was quite slow, so I tried hitting some shots. If I would have been there till the end, we would have given them a good target."

Siliguri Strikers will now lock horns with Murshidabad Kings on Friday in the women's leg of the Bengal Pro T20 League.

The Bengal Pro T20 League, which is managed by Arivaa Sports, is conceptualised on the lines of the IPL involving 8 franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories.

