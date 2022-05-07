Bengaluru gear up for India's first international mass participation event

The whistle has gone off for the resurgence of mass participation in sports in India! Bengaluru is gearing up with excitement for the 14th edition of the World 10K on Sunday.

The formidable elite field and participants from all walks of life will stand in unison at the start line coming alive and finding joy in what brings them happiness as the race is flagged-off here from the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium. To mark the 10-day countdown to the World Athletics Elite Label race, the World 10K Bengaluru.

Registrations are in full swing for all race categories across two formats of the event - on-ground and virtual run. The Registrations for Majja Run, Champions with Disability and Senior Citizen Run are open till Tuesday. Headlined by the Elite World 10K, the event will witness in action the committed runners in the Open 10K, the amateur runners at the Majja Run - the colourful soul of the event, silvers in the Senior Citizens Run and the Champions with Disability in the CWD run.

This edition of the elite line-up includes a healthy mix of veterans and promising young sensations from across the country. With a total prize fund of US$210,000, the overall Women's and Men's champions will take home 26,000 USD each and the Indian men and women champions will take home INR 2,75,000 each. In addition to the prize money, the Indian winners also stand a chance to win an event record bonus of INR 1,00,000 and an event record jackpot of INR 1,00,000.

Delhi half marathon 2020 Gold medalist and World 10K Silver medalist Parul Chaudhary will lead the Indian Elite Women's category. Parul will receive tough competition from World 10K Bronze medalist UP's Chinta Yadav and Tata Mumbai Marathon (Half Marathon) 2020 3rd place finisher and Mumbai Marathon - Half Marathon winner Monica Athare. along with Delhi Half Marathon 2020 runner up Komal Jagadale on race day.

Mumbai Marathon and Delhi Half Marathon 2019 winner and Delhi Half Marathon 2020 Silver medalist Srinu Bugatha will lead the men's line-up. He will be challenged by SAF Nations Marathon 2022 Bronze medalist A B Belliappa. Srinu & AB Belliappa both have qualified for the 2022 CWG & Asian Games. The other contender for the title is Anish Thapa, New Delhi National Marathon 2022 silver medalist and Delhi Half Marathon 2020 fifth-place finisher Tirtha Pun, along with Narendra Pratap Singh, who finished first in the 10,000m event at the Khelo India University Games 2020.

The top 950 finishers in the Open 10K category across men and women will be presented with this tee as a token of appreciation for their effort and hard work.

Speaking about the event, the Olympian and Asian Marathon Championship Winner, T Gopi said, "TCSW10K run is one of the premier races in the world and I'm privileged to be part of the event. It gives me a platform to challenge myself and set my mind free. ASICS has been instrumental in shaping my journey by providing me with the right kind of gear required for my training and regular field practice. I deeply cohere with their vision and philosophy and hope that together we can drive a more relevant and meaningful change in the minds and lives of young athletes."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor