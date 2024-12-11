BGT 2024-25: Enjoying the experience of working on a game plan against Bumrah, says McSweeney

Brisbane, Dec 11 Australia opener Nathan McSweeney said he is enjoying the experience of working on countering India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and is hoping for him to play in the third game at Brisbane.

Bumrah trapped McSweeney lbw for 10 and 0 in Perth, in what was the opener’s debut Test. But McSweeney responded back by making 39 in Australia’s first innings in Adelaide under lights before being dismissed by Bumrah on day two’s first session.

But by then, McSweeney had shared a 67-run stand for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne that set up Australia’s series-levelling ten-wicket win at the Adelaide Oval, which also saw Bumrah suffering an injury scare after suffering pain in his left adductor muscle.

"If you want to win you want to do it with the best guys. Hopefully he is charging in and hopefully we can play really well. Facing him for the first time, he is a unique bowler and obviously world class. He is a little bit different to most bowlers I have faced so it is about adapting to his angle and where he delivers on the crease."

"I got two pretty good balls from him (in Perth) so you've got to wear that on the chin and trust what you have been doing is good enough. He got me again in Adelaide. I am really enjoying the experience of trying to work out a game plan on the run against a world class bowler."

"Hopefully I will get better the more I face him and hopefully throw a few more punches here at the Gabba. To get a bowler like Jasprit early on in my career, it is not going to get much tougher than that. It is awesome fun. It is challenging no doubt but it is nice to get a little confidence from Adelaide and hopefully continue through the series," said McSweeny to reporters on Wednesday.

Australia playing third Test against India at the Gabba, starting on December 14, also brings McSweeney, 25, back in Queensland, where he began his cricket career, before moving on to South Australia. The right-handed batter said batting on the Gabba pitch, known for its true bounce, will help him show his array of shots.

"I know I can withstand a bit of pressure and hopefully I can get a big score here in Brisbane. You never really know if you are up to it until you spend some time in the middle and get a bit of confidence," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor