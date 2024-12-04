BGT 2024-25: Lyon expects Marsh to bowl in Adelaide Test

New Delhi, Dec 4 Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon said he is confident of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh bowling for Australia in the upcoming pink-ball Test against India, starting in Adelaide Oval on December 6. He added that if needed, he can take up extra bowling workload coming his way.

"I honestly think we'll see Mitch Marsh bowl. I'm not concerned about Bison's (Marsh's) fitness if I'm being honest. He's been brilliant for us in the games (since) he's come back in ... I've got full confidence in Bison, happy to bowl his overs. I'm very clear on my role within the team so nothing really changes with me. If I get the opportunity to bowl more overs I'll jump at it," said Lyon to reporters on Wednesday.

He expects the Adelaide pitch, loaded with 6mm grass, will provide help for spinners as the Test goes on. With Australia aiming to square the series after losing to India by 295 runs at Perth, Lyon is optimistic about the hosts’ putting up a better show in Adelaide.

"We understand that we didn't play our best cricket in Perth and India totally outplayed us. But with all the other stuff, it's been quite humorous in a way looking at how much has been said and the reactions of so many different people after one loss."

"The beauty of a five-match Test series…is you get the opportunity to turn that around and that's the challenge of what we face right now. We are coming up against a world-class India side that played an exceptional game of cricket over in Perth but that's been nine days or so ago now, so come Friday we go again which I'm excited about."

"We are humans, we are going to make mistakes, but if we can go out there and try and learn along the journey then we are going to put ourselves in a better position come our next fixture. We've got a great record here, playing at one of the best venues in the world on a great wicket, so looking forward to that," he elaborated.

He signed off by expressing surprise over Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being left out in Perth, as India picked Washington Sundar ahead of legendary spin-bowling duo. "(It) more than surprises me. That's the quality of Indian cricketers they have in that squad. You've got Ashwin with 530-odd wickets (536) and then Jadeja over 300 wickets (319). It's pretty remarkable to see the quality of players sitting on the bench."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor