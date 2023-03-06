Big achievement for India to conduct WTT, says Anurag Thakur at Goa event

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that it is a big achievement for India to conduct the WTT (World Table Tennis) tournament where players from up to 200 ranks of the world participated while more than 40 players in India got a chance to show their talent.

While talking to the media at the event on Sunday, the Union Minister said, "It's a big achievement for India to conduct the WTT (World Table Tennis) Tournament, in which players from up to 200 ranks of the world participated. More than 40 players in India got a chance to show their talent."

India scripted history by hosting its first-ever World Table Tennis (WTT) event, domestic and international stars of the game lauded the efforts that brought the WTT Star Contender Goa to the country.

The tournament was hosted from February 27 to March 5.

The inaugural press conference saw the likes of home favourites Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnansekaran, and Sreeja Akula along with international players Lian Jingkun (Men's Singles World no.7) and Lily Zang (Women's Single World no.27) in attendance.

WTT Star Contender Goa was hosted by STUPA Sports Analytics, the official data partner for WTT, and the International Table Tennis Federation, along with the Government of Goa. Sports Authority of Goa and Dream Foundation are the event partners while the Table Tennis Federation of India are the supporting partners.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor