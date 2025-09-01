Big difference between winning match and winning trophy: Coach Manpreet after Haryana Steelers' defeat

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 1 : Haryana Steelers may have gone down against Bengal Warriorz in their Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 opener, but head coach Manpreet Singh made it clear that this was no reason to panic.

In an eye-catching battle, Bengal Warriorz secured a 54-44 win over the Steelers, ensuring their campaign got off to a winning start.

"We played very well. Our raiding was strong, and our defence also held its ground. But there's a big difference between winning a match and winning a trophy," said Singh as quoted from a press release by PKL.

The coach was quick to stress that the team is still finding its rhythm and added, "It is very difficult to perform at peak levels in the first match. Every league takes one or two matches for the team to settle. Once the team is set, you will see a very different Haryana Steelers."

Star raider Naveen Kumar also pulled no punches while reflecting on the loss and said, "We lost the match because we didn't do what the coach had told us to do. The boys fought, but we made mistakes that Bengal Warriorz capitalised on, like the Super Raid. These are small errors, and we will fix them fast."

At the same time, Singh's defiance stood out and said, "This is just the first step. We're not here to count wins and losses; we're here to lift the trophy at the end. That's the only standard I'm holding this team to."

Closing on a note of intent, Singh issued a warning to the rest of the league and added, "We'll correct our errors and come back harder. When this team clicks, everyone will feel the heat. Haryana Steelers will not just compete we are here to dominate."

On Monday, three-time champions Patna Pirates will take the mat for the first time in PKL 12, this time against the UP Yoddhas. All eyes will be on experienced raider Maninder Singh alongside Ayan Lohchab, while their defensive stalwart and skipper Ankit Jaglan will be expected to keep the likes of Gagan Gowda and Bhavani Rajput quiet this time around.

