Big names set to participate in Senior Women Volleyball League

New Delhi, Aug 26 Most of the big names in Indian volleyball will be playing their trade in the Eastern Railway Indoor Stadium in Behala, Kolkata, which will be playing host for the upcoming Khelo India Senior Women's Volleyball League, scheduled from August 29 to September 5.

The event will be conducted by the Railway Sports Promotion Board with full support from the Sports Authority of India. The tournament will feature a total of seven teams and quite a few big names from Indian Volleyball. The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, have allocated a total budget of Rs 16 lakh for the competition, which includes Rs 6.50 lakh worth of prize money.

A total of 25 matches will be played during the course of the league-cum-knockout competition in Kolkata. The current Indian women's volleyball team captain, Nirmal Tanwar, who is a 2016 and 2019 South Asian Games gold medallist, is one of the big names participating in the tournament.

"Having to shoot the volleys at India's first-ever Khelo India Women's League match is a great honour for us all. We are thrilled to the core and immensely prepared for the exposure that we are about to get. Huge thanks to all the authorities who made this happen," the Haryana-based counterattacker, who guided the national team to numerous gold medals in international and national competitions, was quoted as saying in a release on Friday.

Apart from Nirmal, big names like Minimol Abraham, Jini K.S, Anusree K.P and more are competing in the one-of-its-kind Khelo India competition for senior women's volleyball players.

List of teams participating: Indian Railways Red, Indian Railways Blue, Indian Railways Yellow, SRM University Chennai, KSEV Trivandrum, Kerala Police, Sports Authority of India.

