Bike rally urges Goans to come to watch National Games action in large numbers

Margao (Goa)[India], November 6 : Over 160 bikers riding bikes took out an awareness rally from Margao to Panaji to urge residents of Goa to turned up on Sunday in large numbers to witness high-quality sports action in the 37th National Games being held across the state.

The rally, organised by the National Games Organising Committee was flagged off by Goa's former chief minister and current Margao MLA Digambar Kamat from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda and was received at the Campal Games Village by Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, GTCC Chairman Amitabh Sharma and CEO NGOC and Secretary (Sports) Government of Goa Swetika Sachan.

Speaking at the Flag-off event, Digambar Kamat said, "As we are nearing the end of the National Games, I appreciate the efforts of Royal Enfield Riders to come out in support of the athletes and unite the people of India. I also take this opportunity to congratulate various people involved in making this event a grand success."

Digambar Kamat, who was the state's chief minister when the Games were allotted to Goa, expressed confidence that hosting the National Games will create an impact on Goa's Sports Industry and will promote sports tourism in the state.

"It is heartening to see that so many Royal Enfield owners have come forward to promote the National Games in Goa. The state has left no stone unturned in giving the participants the best possible experience over the fortnight," Secretary (Sports) Government of Goa Swetik Sachan said while addressing the riders.

The rally travelled a distance of 40 kilometres and passed through the picturesque Zuari bridge before the bikes carrying the National Games flag entered the state capital to a grand welcome.

The riders then watched Yogasana and other action at the Campal Games village before heading home.

